Stretton Hall Care Home commemorates VE Day with 80th Anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stretton Hall’s residents include many who were children or young adults when peace was declared on 8 May 1945, with several holding particularly vivid memories of that momentous day.

The Stretton Hall celebrations began with residents taking a walking tour of the VE Day village decorations adorning the neighbourhood. Kerry Young, a WW2 singer, who provided a moving selection of nostalgic classics to inspire residents to recollect old times and sing along, completed the celebrations with her popular rendition of wartime favourites.

Pauline Parker, resident at Stretton Hall Care Home

Stretton Hall resident, Pauline Parker, 90, remembered:

“I believe the reason I went on to foster 30 children in the space of 15 years was because I was helped by so many kind and welcoming families when I was an evacuee during WW2.

WW2 entertainer, Kerry Young, with a resident at Stretton Hall

“I was five when I was evacuated from Solihull and taken to Burton-on-Trent to live with a succession of families, who were all incredibly welcoming with a wonderful sense of community. During, and after, VE Day I remember all the street parties and people running up and down shouting - “It's Over!'”

Thomas Comer, 88, also shared his experience:

" My father was a medic in the RAF and sadly was killed during the conflict of WW2. I was six years old when VE Day was declared. My mother remarried and I later met my wife at Cambridge Univeristy, and we became teachers in the Gilbert islands."

Helen Bayliss, operations director, reflected on the significance of the celebrations:

“It was wonderful and humbling to hear the stories of so many of our residents who lived through this extraordinary time. Our celebrations allowed our amazing residents, caring team and visitors to connect with living history and pay tribute to the resilience of those who experienced World War II firsthand.”

Stretton Hall is set in the heart of All Stretton, a small village in Church Stretton surrounded by rolling hills. The 18th century-period building, which was once a grand hotel, has been redeveloped to create private living spaces with state-of-the-art care. The home provides high-quality care to all residents, including nursing, dementia, palliative, respite, day care and elderly care.

https://www.morriscare.co.uk/care-homes/stretton-hall-all-stretton