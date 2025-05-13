Shrewsbury Scout Group's muck haul fundraiser sells out in record time, raises £1000 for local youth activities

It was very successful. We were overwhelmed as it was sold out in just over a hour. I could not believe the response it proves how popular the event is.

Special thanks go to Simon Gittins of Wykey, Ruyton -X1-Towns, who kindly donated the digested manure to our hard working team of the two Alans and Dennis bagging up. We have raised raised just under a £1000 which will be well spent in providing resources for the many young people who use our headquarters in Scouting activities.

John Fannin 1st Shrewsbury Scout Group President