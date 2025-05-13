MP endorses petition seeking justice for colonial injustice against Akwamu Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Akwamu Kingdom (historically referred to as Aquambo) traces its royal lineage through the Yaa Ansaa Matrilineal Family, direct descendants of Queen Amanirenas and the Kushite Pharaohs of Nubia matrilineal royal lineage, rulers of Ancient Egypt’s 25th Dynasty. This lineage forms the foundation of Akwamu sovereignty and cultural identity.

At the center of the petition is the 1886 Aquamoo Treaty, signed between the British Governor of the Gold Coast and the Akwamu King and Chiefs. Article 3 of the treaty explicitly conditioned its validity on formal ratification within 12 months—a step that, according to official UK government correspondence obtained by Rt. Hon. Shaun Davies, was never completed. Under customary international law, treaties not ratified within the agreed timeframe are considered void or automatically rejected.

Despite this, Britain proceeded to cede and govern Akwamu lands as part of its colonial dominion—violating the sovereignty of the Akwamu Kingdom and stripping its people of their lawful autonomy.

In 1887, a Declaration of Fealty was signed in Accra, under the belief by the Akwamu that the British would provide protective relations similar to those previously enjoyed under the Danish Crown, dating back to 1783.

This declaration contains no reference to territorial cession and should not be misinterpreted as consent to British annexation. Rather, it reflects an expectation of mutual protection—not submission. The 1886 Treaty and the 1887 Declaration are separate in language, context, and purpose, and must not be treated as legally interchangeable.

Compounding this injustice was the imposition of a Regent King in 1940 by the British Governor—a man not descended from the Yaa Ansaa Royal Matrilineal Bloodline, and confirmed by his own family in Ghana’s May 2022 Supreme Court ruling as unrelated to the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family.

Key testimony from the legitimate Abusuapayin (Head of Family)—the son of the late Queen Nana Akua Ansaa (d. 1964)—was excluded from all Ghanaian court cases due to misrepresentation of royal leadership by individuals outside the lineage. These distortions were used to hijack the family estate and silence the rightful custodians.

We are now seeking:

Legal recognition of this colonial injustice under British and international law,

Reopening of historic legal proceedings in Ghana with the legitimate royal lineage represented,

And reparative justice for millions of descendants of the Akwamu people across Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas, and the UK.

Our case is backed by:

An affidavit from the current Yaa Ansaa Abusuapayin (Head of Family),

Communications from the British Government obtained via MP Shaun Davies,

And a petition soon to be tabled in Parliament to raise public awareness and legislative scrutiny.

We are currently working with leading public international law counsel and are open to donations. Given the thousands of diaspora family members—many unaware of their royal ancestry—and millions of Akwamu descendants displaced during the Danish-Akwamu War, this case holds deep global significance.

We also welcome grants from organizations supporting decolonization, reparative justice, and historical accountability. All relevant documents—including the 1886 Treaty, 1887 Declaration, Ghanaian court rulings, and the UK Parliamentary petition—are available upon request.

As we approach the 300th anniversary of the fall of the Akwamu Empire in 1730, we are more determined than ever to secure justice, recognition, and truth for our people.