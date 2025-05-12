WWII ‘Dig for Victory’ tractor returns to battle this time for brain cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Launched in 1929 by the Ministry of Agriculture at the outbreak of WWII the Fordson Standard N tractors aim was to reduce reliance on imported food, which was vulnerable to German U-boat attacks that targeted supply ships. The campaign for the Fordson tractor was not just about food, it also boosted public morale by giving people a sense of purpose and contribution to the war effort.

In a similar attempt to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research , avid tractor enthusiast and collector, Ross Bartlett, aged 37, from Southampton will be driving his 1942 Fordson Standard N tractor more than 893 miles from John o’Groats to Land’s End to raise vital funds and awareness of the disease.

The Fordson Standard N was widely used to mechanise agriculture, especially as many farm workers had gone off to war. It helped plough fields more quickly and efficiently than horses or manual labour, which was vital for turning large areas of land into productive farmland. Ross said: "Not a farmer myself, but I have a genuine passion about traditional farming and heritage, so I collect tractors. I’m driving my Fordson Standard N from John O’Groats to Land’s End not just to honour its wartime legacy, but to fight a new kind of battle, against brain cancer. This tractor once helped Britain grow food in its darkest hour, and now I’m hoping it can help grow awareness and support for those facing this devastating disease. It may only go 20 miles an hour, but every mile is for a cause that urgently needs attention."

Ross’ mum, Mary was 63 years-old when she began showing symptoms and suddenly lost the ability to speak in December 2017. Fearing she’d had a stroke, Mary’s family rushed her to Southampton General Hospital. An MRI scan revealed the devastating news, Mary had an aggressive glioblastoma brain tumour and was given just six weeks to live.

“We were completely shocked and devastated,” said Ross. “It was like the floor had been ripped out from under us. You hear the word ‘tumour’, and your world just stops.”

But days later Mary was recalled to Southampton General Hospital and told her medical records had been confused with another patients. Her prognosis wasn’t as critical as originally believed.

Ross said: “We felt a wave of relief, but also disbelief that such a huge mistake could happen. We were thankful Mum had more time, but those few days of thinking we’d lose her so soon were traumatic.”

Mary underwent surgery in late December 2017, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment in January 2018.

“The treatment was brutal, but Mum was incredibly brave—she always had a smile for everyone,” said Ross. “She never wanted to be seen as someone who was sick. She was just... Mum.”

Mary went through further rounds of treatment, but her health sharply declined.

Ross said: “Mum’s mental health suffered, and we started noticing strange behaviour, she became fixated on things, couldn’t walk properly and had to use a wheelchair.”

Mary was admitted back to Southampton General Hospital where a further MRI scan revealed that the glioblastoma tumour had rapidly spread, Mary was given just eight weeks to live.

“The last six weeks were the most horrendous I’ve ever experienced,” said Ross. “We cared for Mum at home right until the end. In her final 10 days, nurses came every day to help manage the pain. Watching someone you love suffer like that is something I’ll never forget.”

Mary died at home on 10 October 2019, Ross’ birthday. She was 63.

Ross said: “Mum’s life was her shop—she ran a hair and beauty salon with more than 16 staff. She and Dad had dreams of retiring to Italy. But this awful disease stole that from them; 63 is far too young to die,”.

Ross will begin his epic ten-day tractor journey on Sunday 11 May finishing on 21 May. With a speed of up to 20mph for seven hours a day, Ross will be travelling through eight counties with a planned stops in Highland, Falkirk, Dumfries and Galloway, Lancashire, Shropshire, North Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, where he’ll meet supporters and continue spreading awareness about the urgent need for more funding into brain tumour research.

Ross said: “I’m doing this journey not just for Mum, but for every family who’s been hit by the devastation of a brain cancer. Watching someone you love go through that kind of pain changes you forever. This is my way of keeping Mum’s memory alive and helping raise the money and awareness we so desperately need to fund research and give hope to others.”

Katrina Jones, Head of Community and Digital Fundraising at Brain Tumour Research, said:

“Ross’s journey is an incredible tribute to his mum and highlights the very real and heartbreaking impact of brain tumours. Just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. Ross’s determination and dedication will help fund the fight to find a cure and ensure more families don’t have to go through what his has.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To support Ross’s journey and donate to Brain Tumour Research by visiting: ross bartlett is fundraising for Brain Tumour Research

