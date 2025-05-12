Wenlock Wellness Space celebrates one year of wellbeing for the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wenlock Wellness Space is much more than first meets the eye. Situated in the High Street, you'd be forgiven for not spotting this peaceful and historical space unless you look up! Wenlock Wellness Space is situated on the first and second floors of 12 High Street, above The Simple Life Unwrapped and next door to The Talbot.

With a 700 year history, original beams and a peaceful energy, Wenlock Wellness Space boasts a daily schedule of classes, workshops and treatments within a space that feels like a sanctuary.

Cleansing the space.

What takes place here?

There is something for everyone of all ages!

Spiritual experiences include Women's Circles, Reiki energy healing, Pagan Moots, Ritual evenings and seasonal retreats. Gentle exercise classes include Pilates, Yoga, Stretch classes and children's Yoga. There are many skills based events too including Crafty Creatifs, Bag making, Appliqué, First Aid and workshops on Mindfulness, Herbalism and Creative Writing. Weekdays offer divine treatments such as Body Massage, Acupuncture, Reflexology, Bowen Technique, Sound Therapy, Crystal Healing and Reiki Drumming.

Herbal teas are always free at Wenlock Wellness Space

Emily Reeves is the owner and Wellness Practitioner, she says:

'When I left my role a couple of years ago working in the local authority supporting vulnerable families and those suffering with long term Mental Health conditions, I felt that I was being called to reach communities around me in a different way. When the opportunity came to open up this beautiful and historic space to offer person-centred support and wellbeing last year, I knew something wonderful was about to bloom. There is a great team of practitioners, teachers, shop hosts and sharers of wisdom that make Wenlock Wellness Space the welcoming and relaxing place it has become'.

A comfortable space for workshops and courses.

Emily and her team are opening the doors to all on Saturday 7th June for a 1 year celebration open day, free for all to pop by 10am-4pm. There will be a wellness raffle, opportunity to try a Mini massage, browse the pop up shops of Crystals, jewellery, Smudging Sprays, books, handmade macrame and much more. Free entry and children are also welcome.

A recent Pasta Making workshop with LEAP

Find out more at www.wellnesswithin.love/wenlock-wellness-space

Regular Saturday shop days with local small businesses

A recent event with Tarot Readings and Reiki

Women's Circles gather each month

Shropshire Pagan Moot evening

Body massage, Holistic Hand Massage, Crystal Healing, Acupuncture, Sound Therapy and Reflexology all available