Thousands flock to Marbury for a joy-packed ‘Merry Days’ weekend

Organised by the St. Michael & All Angels Parochial Church Council, this cherished community event transforms the fields beside the parish church and picturesque Marbury Big Mere - just three miles from Whitchurch - into a lively festival packed with entertainment, tradition, and family fun.

This year’s fair was officially opened by the Cheshire Dairy Queen Team – Emma Hodgson and Chloe Bradley-Boffey – who brought smiles and sunshine as ambassadors of Cheshire Young Farmers.

Aerial drone view of Marbury Merry Days 2025

Headlining the main ring were the breathtaking Ridgeside Falconry team with their majestic birds of prey, and the popular Little Nippers terrier racing – a high-speed spectacle of zooming dogs, obstacle courses, and electric lures, complete with plenty of audience cheering and laughter.

Wirral Pipe Band perform in the Main Ring

History took to the skies with stunning flypasts from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring the legendary Avro Lancaster bomber on Saturday and a roaring Supermarine Spitfire on Sunday – unforgettable moments that sent a patriotic tingle down spines.

But that was just the beginning! Crowds wandered through rows of vibrant stalls and activities including the Craft and Gift Fair, cake and sweet stalls, tombola, and bric-a-brac treasures. Families enjoyed everything from Pinxton Puppets, fish netting on the Mere, and model sailing boat displays, to thrilling climbing walls, bouncy castles, and classic cars and vintage tractors gleaming in the sun.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Avro Lancaster flypast over Marbury

Local talent shone with performances by Glo*s Dance Troupe, Wrenbury School Maypole Dancers, Stafford Morris Dancers, and the rousing Wirral Pipe Band. And let’s not forget the cooling treat of Cheshire Farm Ice Cream or a refreshing tipple at the ever-popular Cygnet Bar.

Inside the church, visitors found calm and beauty in stunning floral displays and live spinning demonstrations by artisan Jean Betteridge. Antique lovers were thrilled to have items valued by Gregory Ebbs of Raven Yard Antiques.

Sunday’s Fun Dog Show brought wagging tails and heart-melting moments, with categories from “prettiest girl” to “golden oldie.” The coveted Best in Show went to Basil, a five-year-old greyhound rescue owned by the Rowley family. Local vet Steve Leonard served as judge, proudly assisted by his daughters.

The weekend's success wouldn’t have been possible without a small army of passionate volunteers, including the spirited 79 (Whitchurch) Squadron Air Cadets.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Supermarine Spitfire flypast over Marbury

The event was kindly sponsored by Alderford Lake, Barlows Electrical Retail Ltd, Bernard Corbett, Bradeley Green Pet Store (Petcetera), Cheshire Country Store, Colour Supplies, D.A. Roberts Fuels Ltd., Galaxy Computer Services, Green End Pharmacy, H J Lea Oakes Ltd., Holly Farm Garden Centre, Hype Hair Whitchurch, Leonard Bros Vets, Lornashouse, Moo&Boom and JB&Boom, Prince Albert Angling Society, Surface Technicians, Mr. Steve Leonard, The Swan Inn, Three Wrens Gin Ltd, Wagstaffes of Whitchurch

Even better, every pound raised goes toward the upkeep of St. Michael & All Angels Parish Church, ensuring this community treasure continues to thrive for future generations.

Ridgeside Falconry - Del the Harris Hawk

Missed out this year? Mark your calendar - Marbury Merry Days returns next spring on 9th & 10th May 2026!

Ridgeside Falconry - Alfie the Scops Owl

To stay updated, visit www.marburymerrydays.org or follow the fun on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarburyMDays.

David Brown 990 utility tractor on display

Some of the floral decorations in the church

A dog awaits to be judged in the sweetest puppy category of the Fun Dog Show

Audience participation during a Ridgeside Falconry display

Phil from Ridgeside Falconry with Gobble the Turkey Vulture during a demonstration

MG convertible car in the classic vehicle parade

Fordson Super Dexta tractor in the classic vehicle parade

Judges Steve Leonard and daughters with ‘Best in Show’ dog Basil owned by the Rowley family from Marbury