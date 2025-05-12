Table tennis returns to Market Drayton after 20-year absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sadly, for over 20 years, the sport has had little presence in the town, with the nearest active club located in Cheswardine. Now, thanks to the efforts of Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club (MDCASC), table tennis is back.

The newly formed Market Drayton Table Tennis Club, based at Betton Road, is open to new members of all ages and skill levels. Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced player looking to return to the game, you’ll find a warm welcome.

We are especially keen to hear from former players who were part of Market Drayton’s proud table tennis past, as well as new members ready to pick up a paddle. The club is also working closely with the well-established Cheswardine Table Tennis Club to help grow and support the local scene.

Membership is just £15 per year, and members can enjoy free play on club nights, held every Friday evening from 7–9 PM. Outside of club nights, members of the Table Tennis Club or Market Drayton

Gym can book tables for £6 per hour, with bookings available up to 24 hours in advance.

We're starting small with just one table, but as space and membership grow, we plan to expand and add more tables to meet demand.

We are also pleased to share that The Grove School—a cornerstone of Market Drayton’s table tennis legacy—has recently invested in outdoor tables for pupils. We look forward to continuing and strengthening our relationship with the school, encouraging the next generation to get involved in the sport.

“We’re incredibly proud to be bringing table tennis back to Market Drayton,” said Paul Virgo, spokesperson for Market Drayton Sports Club. “This isn’t just about sport—it’s about community, history, and creating a fun, inclusive space for everyone.”

Club Highlights:

• Name: Market Drayton Table Tennis Club

• Location: Market Drayton Sports Club, Betton Road

• When: Club nights every Friday, 7–9 PM

• Membership: £15 per year – free play on club nights

• Table Hire: £6 per hour for members (Table Tennis Club or Gym)• Booking: Available up to 24 hours in advance

• Who can join: Open to all ages and skill levels

• Equipment provided – just turn up and play!

This exciting launch is part of MDCASC’s ongoing mission to grow inclusive, community-based

sport and activity across the region.

For more information or to join the club call 01630 652786 or email Draytonsportsand

leisureclub@gmail.com