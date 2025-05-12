Shrewsbury office named one of Britain's best workplaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Held at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, the BCO’s annual Midlands and Central Awards Lunch recognised projects that demonstrate best practice in office design, fit-out and sustainability, setting the standard for excellence across the sector.

The winners of this year’s competition in the Midlands and Central England stand out for their ambition in delivering user-centric spaces that champion wellbeing, sustainability, and innovation, reflecting evolving demands.

Inside Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

The BCO Regional Award winners for the Midlands and Central England are:

Unusual HQ, The Wharf, Northampton (Corporate Workplace)

The Clarendon Works, 39 Clarendon Road, Watford (Commercial Workplace)

Project Arden, 4th floor, 1 Manor House Drive, Coventry (Fit Out of Workplace)

The Entopia Building, 1 Regent St, Cambridge (Refurbished/Recycled Workplace)

JLL, One Centenary Way, Birmingham (Projects up to 2,500m²)

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury (Innovation)

Unity Place, 200 Grafton Gate, Milton Keynes (ESG)

Unusual HQ in Northamptonshire won the Corporate Workplace award, with BCO judges hailing the project as a “pioneering achievement” in sustainable design. The two-storey building uses biogenic and reclaimed materials, generating more energy than it consumes. Focused on low-carbon design and circular economy principles, it successfully balances functionality, creativity, and aesthetic appeal. Notably, it has been designed for full disassembly and reuse at the end of its life - a rare distinction for a commercial building.

The Clarendon Works, a 140,000 sq ft Grade A office development in Watford, was awarded the prize for best Commercial Workplace. BCO judges praised its well-designed communal and amenity spaces, which include a café, roof terrace, private bar, bike storage, changing rooms, and fitness suites. Boasting market leading environmental, wellbeing, and digital connectivity certifications - including EPC A, BREEAM Excellent, WELL Platinum, ActiveScore, and WiredScore - the scheme is 80% pre-let, cementing its position as one of the most sought-after commercial offerings in the town.

Project Arden in Coventry was crowned best Fit out of Workplace. Designed for hybrid working, the office provides a collaborative working environment for Cambridge University Press and Assessment, which seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology. The building’s BREEAM Very Good rating and EPC A certification support its environmental goals, while the fit-out achieved SKA Gold certification through significant waste recycling and reduced carbon emissions. Judges were impressed with the teamwork between client and contractor, resulting in a space that is flexible, personable and enjoyed by all.

The Refurbished/Recycled Workplace award went to The Entopia Building, home to the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. This former 1930s telephone exchange has been reimagined as a sustainable, collaborative office space spanning more than 32,000 sq ft. The building meets ambitious environmental standards, including EnerPHit Classic, WELL Gold, and BREEAM Outstanding - making it the first of its kind globally. The judges praised the project team for taking a new approach to refurbishment that raises industry standards.

JLL’s One Centenary Way in Birmingham was the recipient of the award for Projects up to 2,500m². An underused and disconnected workspace has been transformed into an inclusive environment that enhances collaboration and wellbeing, and caters to the needs of employees and clients alike. BCO judges deemed this to be an exemplary sustainable fit-out, limiting embodied carbon through the re-use of base build materials and considered material selection. The extent of biophilia, variety of working areas, and acoustic measures, all contribute to the success of the project.

Shrewsbury’s historic Flaxmill Maltings took home the Innovation award for its superb restoration and reuse of a 1790s building. Once known as the ‘grandparent of skyscrapers’, the refurbishment has celebrated the original fabric and features of the building to create a flexible workspace, visitor hub and café across four levels. BCO judges were impressed with how the project team had involved the local community from the outset, employing local people, delivering a heritage skills programme and instilling a sense of civic pride.

Unity Place in Milton Keynes, Santander UK's headquarters, won this year’s ESG award. The seven-storey, low-rise building houses over 7,000 staff across efficient 60,000 sq ft floorplates. Sustainability is central to the design, with more than 400 solar panels offsetting 40 tonnes of CO₂ annually, and glazed façades and full-height atria maximising natural daylight. Judges praised how Unity Place fosters collaboration and community centred around an internal street with independent retail, restaurants, and a community hall.

Will Higgins, Associate Director at Knight Frank and Chair of the BCO Midlands and Central Judging Panel, said: “The BCO regional awards are an opportunity to celebrate the new innovations and exemplar design within the office sector across a range of categories. This year's entries have elevated the workplace experience through increased focus on wellbeing, championing sustainability and embracing neurodiversity. All of this has been made possible through the collaborative spirit of the dedicated design teams who have been formed to create and deliver these impressive projects. Congratulations to the regional winners and I wish them the best of luck for the upcoming National Awards.”

Rob van Zyl, Building Services Partner at Cundall and Chairman of the BCO Midlands committee, said: “The BCO Awards recognise office buildings that set new benchmarks in innovation, sustainability, and user-centric planning. This year’s winners showcase how office design can integrate cutting-edge environmental practices, such as net-zero carbon emissions and circular economy principles, while fostering employee wellbeing through thoughtful amenities and adaptable spaces.

“These exemplar projects reflect the BCO's commitment to celebrating offices that not only meet functional and aesthetic standards but also contribute positively to their communities and the environment.”

Midlands and Central England winners will compete for the BCO National Awards on Tuesday 7 October 2025 at the Grosvenor House, JW Marriott Hotel, London.