New Chapters Fostercare: Shropshire agency shines light on county family to highlight ‘The Power Of Relationships’ theme for Foster Care Fortnight 2025

Foster Care Fortnight, which runs from runs from May 12 to 25, celebrates the devotion of foster carers and the positive impact that they have on both individual children and wider society. Lucie and Lee first started fostering in 2011.

Although they already had a son, they felt an inherent desire to foster because of the positive experience gained from when Lucie’s grandparents were foster parents. 21-year-old Courtney, who is due to qualify with a degree in nursing this summer and has plans to write a book about her formative, early-life experiences, was in year eight when the couple fostered her.

Her older female sibling has also lived with Lucie and Lee and although she subsequently moved back home, Courtney’s foster family now includes another two additions. It sounds chaotic, but Lee describes his teacher wife as ‘a magnet for children’ with the key element of communication, which had successfully held together the multitude of relationships between foster parents, children and birth parents, grandparents, cousins and extended family, NCF and the various support agencies.

Picture (left to right): Lucie, Courtney and Lee.

Lucie said: “It wasn’t easy to begin with, but the power of our relationships is honest communication between everyone. It can be tough on young children moving into a new home as well as birth parents, due to whatever circumstances, having to let go. Lee and I have worked hard at providing stability and love within our dynamic family and it’s paid off. Courtney, the ‘big sister‘ to our son, two other foster children and auntie to her birth siblings’ youngsters, had to grow up quickly, but she has grown into an amazing, generous and caring young woman. I’m sure she will be a fantastic nurse.”

Craig Walton, director at NCF said: “Lucie and Lee are a couple who epitomise our core fostering values and Courtney is someone who represents not only the best outcome of a successful fostering family upbringing, but a well-rounded young person with a fabulous future ahead of her.”

For more information about NCF visit: www.newchaptersfostercare.co.uk.