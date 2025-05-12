Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge a great success

“It was wonderful to see so many keen mountain bikers set off into the beautiful green hills of the Berwyn’s with the sun streaming down on them - and not a cloud in the sky”. Said Jonathan Jones, who organises the challenge for Borderland Rotary Club. “We were so lucky with the weather, and it was good to see so the familiar faces of many returning riders as well as welcoming many new ones.”

The 22-mile challenge has been on the mountain bike calendar for more than thirty years and still draws in big crowds to enjoy the scenery, the coffee, the homemade burgers as well as the cycling and the money raising potential. The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity over the years, and this year looks like no exception.

Tim Gray, owner of Dairi-Pak in Ruyton-XI-Towns, sponsors the event and said, “It’s just such a wonderful events, old friends meet up year after year and make new friends on the way. My father sponsored the Borderland Challenge from the very beginning and in the early nineties I entered regularly but I was of course much younger then. I’m glad that the company can still sponsor the event, but things have moved on, and I now ride ‘tail-end-Charlie’ on an electric mountain bike, but I still love it and it’s still quite a challenge!”.

At the start

Tim is right, it is a great event and long may it continue.