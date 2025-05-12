Attfield Theatre presents Bedside Manners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ferris has been left in charge of the hotel while his sister is on holiday. He has little or no skills in hotel management. Two gentlemen are booked in for the weekend under the name of Smith. Each is expecting a lady to join them. What could possibly go wrong …..

The Play runs from Monday 12th May til Saturday 17th May 2025 at 7:45pm each evening.

Tickets from £8-£10 from:

The Attfield Theatre

Online: www.ticketsource.co.uk/attfield

Telephone: 07544113511

Email: attfieldboxoffice@gmail.com