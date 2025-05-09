Severn Trent launches UK first Ozone treatment to improve river quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event that had Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, and former MP for Ludlow, Phillip Dunne, in attendance marked a significant milestone in the project that was a culmination of activity that started in 2021.

The new technology, is a UK first and aims to significantly improve the quality of water in the River Teme, supporting cleaner, safer environments for people and wildlife alike.

The Ludlow site is just one of three wastewater treatment works where Severn Trent has installed Ozone treatment as part of the company’s £78million commitment to moving stretches of river towards bathing quality standard.

Ozone treatment is an additional step added to normal wastewater treatment process which produces a final effluent that exceeds the quality specified by our current regulatory requirements.

This extra process uses ozone gas to reduce bacteria remaining at the end of the normal sewage treatment process.

Wilfred Denga, Project Lead at Severn Trent, said: “This is a pivotal moment for our bathing waters project. We’re excited that the Ozone treatment is now in operation and we’re confident that it will make a difference. This could be a step change in how wastewater is treated in the UK.

“We’re moving further and faster to improve water quality and taking the step to try an industry first is just one of the innovative ways we’re working. Ozone treatment is proven to reduce bacteria levels significantly, and we’re confident this will make a real difference.”

Through this trial, the water company is hoping to understand ozone’s effectiveness in removing micropollutants and pharmaceuticals, which will further improve understanding of how to best tackle emerging requirements for wastewater treatment in the industry.

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, added: “It’s great to see that Severn Trent are trialling new and innovative ways to improve water quality across the region. I’m particularly proud to see this trial, a first for the UK, is taking place right here in Shropshire. This initiative not only sets a new standard for environmental stewardship but also showcases our community’s commitment to a cleaner and healthier environment for generations to come.”

Phillip Dunne, former MP for Ludlow, commented: “Severn Trent has taken a great step forward with its opening of a new trial treatment process, which will help us achieve cleaner waterways. I’m pleased that this industry and UK first is happening right here in Ludlow.”

The opening followed on from a launch event on Friday 25 April where local stakeholders, environmental groups, and Severn Trent marked the step forward for water quality and river health.

For more information on the programme, visit here: Creating bathing quality rivers | Green recovery | Wonderful on Tap | Severn Trent Water