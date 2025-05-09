Sambrook House residents celebrate 80th Anniversary of VE Day with heartfelt tribute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents and staff alike came together to honour this historic occasion with a carefully planned day filled with memories, laughter, and reflection.

With three remarkable residents aged 99, 100, and soon-to-be 104—each of whom vividly remembered the original Victory in Europe Day—the celebration was deeply personal.

Conversations flowed as they recalled where they were and how they felt on May 8th, 1945.

VE Day themed luncheon

To set the scene, residents created handmade bunting and Union Jack flags, while we designed and created custom menu cards styled as wartime ration books. Table cloths were Unions Jacks, and we printed replica front-page newspapers from 1945, historic photographs, and other wartime memorabilia. A life-sized cutout of Sir Winston Churchill brought great amusement and proved to be a popular photo opportunity for all.

The care home’s TV lounge was transformed into a banquet space, where everyone gathered to enjoy a specially prepared meal by the home’s chef. The BBC’s VE Day coverage played on screen, and all paused together for the national two-minute silence.

In a meaningful touch, commemorative medals were given to all—staff and residents alike—as a token of remembrance and appreciation. The day was a brilliant blend of celebration and solemnity, honouring those who served and remembering the spirit of resilience that defined a generation.

Manager of Sambrook House, Gill Gannon, said: “It was a privilege to celebrate this milestone with our residents. Their stories are a living part of history, and we’re proud to honour them in this way. With the majority of them clearly remembering the day, there was a vibrant atmosphere as they shared their memories of the occasion 80 years ago”

John

A poignant and joyful day that will be long remembered.

If you would like information on Sambrook House Residential Care Home, Sambrook, Newport TF10 8AL, then please phone 01952 550210 (or alternatively just turn up and we will proudly show you around)

Norman

Flo

Stella

Mary

Ken

Ken - reading front pages 1945