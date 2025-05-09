Oswestry young entrepreneur challenge

A special Young Traders Market on Wednesday 11 June offers an opportunity for new and emerging businesses to showcase their products and services, gain valuable experience, and compete for a place in the regional and national competitions.







With a supportive community, huge range of local goods, produce and services plus activities and entertainment, Oswestry markets are a thriving hub of opportunity for young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.







Arren Roberts, Oswestry Town Council Clerk, said: “Our markets are a brilliant platform to test business ideas, get feedback from customers, and build confidence. We’re excited to be offering this opportunity and keen to see lots of aspiring traders take part.”







Applications for a free stall are open until 28 May. All traders will be provided with a designated stall space, public liability insurance cover, and the support of the markets manager.







The winning trader chosen by the Mayor of Oswestry will also have the chance to compete for a place in the regional final in Mold on 29 June, with successful traders progressing to the national final later in the year.







To apply for a free stall at Oswestry Young Traders Market on 11 June email: davidclough@oswestry-tc.gov.uk