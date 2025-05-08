Welshpool couple calls on locals to come together for Parkinson’s flagship charity walk in Wales

Walk for Parkinson’s, organised by Parkinson’s UK Cymru, is taking place at Alyn Waters Country Park, Wrexham on Saturday 28 June where people in the community can help fund specialist Parkinson’s care in Wales and the rest of the UK.

Keith, 67, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 12 years ago in 2013. The condition has changed his life in many ways. Both he and his wife Rhian now have to look at things in a different way - it now takes longer for Keith to do even the smallest of jobs, they need to consider accessibility while travelling and remember to ensure that Keith takes the endless medication on time. But both are still positive about the future.

Keith and Rhian Wall

Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It’s a complex brain condition that gets worse over time and has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure. With the right care and support, people can live well with the condition. However, a lack of specialists means that thousands of people don’t have access to the care they need, so all the money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s this year will help fund the specialists required.

Keith said: “Rhian and I are both active members of the local Parkinson’s UK Cymru Montgomeryshire support group. It’s a really good place to come together and it makes you feel less alone.

“But we need to continue raising awareness and that’s why we’re urging everyone to come together and support the Walk for Parkinson’s in Wrexham this summer. We’ve taken part in two previous walks and Rhian even completed a sky dive in 2023 at Whitchurch raising well over £1000 pounds for Parkinson’s UK. We are hoping that any funds that are raised will make life a little easier for everyone that lives with Parkinson’s.”

Rhian added: “I couldn’t be more proud of my husband. From his initial diagnosis he has remained so very positive and does everything he can to try to keep the symptoms at bay. We are both members of our local Parkinson’s UK Cymru group which is always very positive too. We have made many friends there and enjoy our meetings and outings together and learn a lot from each other.”

Keri McKie, Community Fundraiser for Wales at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “People like Keith and Rhian are remarkable, giving so much time to make a positive difference to other people’s lives.

“Last year, the Walk for Parkinson’s in Wales raised more than £27,000 with an incredible 300 walkers getting involved. Parkinson’s is a complex condition, and it’s different for everyone. It’s important we continue to take vital steps in helping to provide and fund the care and support that’s urgently needed for the 8,300 people living with the condition in Wales.

“So whether you’re walking or volunteering, we look forward to welcoming Keith and Rhian and everyone else to Alyn Waters for this special day. It’s the first time that our Walk series is being held in north Wales so it’s the perfect time to get involved. So whether or not you’re living with Parkinson’s and whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you in Wrexham. Take the first step and sign up today!”

Walk for Parkinson’s promises not only steps, but smiles too as walkers will warm up, walk and finish with other members of the Parkinson’s community in Wales. It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and the suggested sponsorship target per person is £100. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

The event will start and finish at Alyn Waters, Gwesyllt, with two different routes available for people to choose from. The shorter 1.7 mile route is fully accessible and suitable for everyone while the longer 6 mile route is available for participants who are looking for a bigger challenge, however this one is not appropriate for participants using a wheelchair or pushchair.

To sign-up, please visit: https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/register/walk-parkinsons-wrexham#content

As well as walkers, the charity needs volunteers to help at the walks. To find out more visit: https://volunteer.parkinsons.org.uk/opportunities/event-champion-walk-for-parkinson-s-wrexham-2025-03-03

Parkinson’s UK Cymru is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.