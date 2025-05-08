Borderland mountain bike challenge this weekend!
10 o’clock on Saturday, 10 May will see many intrepid mountain bikers set off from Rhiwlas Village Hall taking part in this annual event – and you could be among them, helping to keep Midland Air Ambulance helicopters in the air!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Bryan-Smith, who helps organise the event said: “I have very mixed feeling when I see an Air Ambulance helicopter land in the park in Oswestry. I’m saddened to think that someone is seriously ill but exhilarated to know that a highly trained, dedicated team is on hand to make the situation better. You could help too by joining us for the challenge – it may change someone’s life!”
Borderland Rotary Club have been giving regular donations to the service for about thirty years and there’s no sign of them stopping any time soon.
Come and join us, all you need is a mountain bike, a helmet, and the heart of a lion!
To join the event, just go to borderland-mtb-challenge.org