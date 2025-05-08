Borderland mountain bike challenge this weekend!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris Bryan-Smith, who helps organise the event said: “I have very mixed feeling when I see an Air Ambulance helicopter land in the park in Oswestry. I’m saddened to think that someone is seriously ill but exhilarated to know that a highly trained, dedicated team is on hand to make the situation better. You could help too by joining us for the challenge – it may change someone’s life!”

Borderland Rotary Club have been giving regular donations to the service for about thirty years and there’s no sign of them stopping any time soon.

Come and join us, all you need is a mountain bike, a helmet, and the heart of a lion!

To join the event, just go to borderland-mtb-challenge.org