VE Day celebrations at Craven Arms Community Gardens

Refreshments were available and around fourty people enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere chatting and enjoying the gardens on a cool May day. The gardens coordinator Jenny Corney and Chairman John Wood organised the event and were assisted by members of the gardens.

This was also a perfect opportunity to celebrate the completion of the gardens new extension which has been underway for the previous six months creating new plots on a 500sq.mt. parcel of land donated by the Discovery Centre.

The extension is a credit to all those who have volunteered to plant perimeter wildlife hedge, fencing, water harvesting system to turn the land around for the garden plots. Take-up of the plots has been good and there are still a few plots available if anyone is interested.

Please contact secretary@cravenarmscommunitygarden.org.uk or please call into the gardens in the mornings when members of the committee are usually on hand and will show you available plots.

The gardens are also open every Wednesday from 10-4 throughout the summer when our members are there to show you around and answer any questions you may have.

All in all a lovely day!!

A cool memorable day

