Lady Davenham joined by The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe as part of Friends of the Elderly Malvern's 2025 Well Dressing Festival

For this year’s Malvern Waters and Well Dressing Festival, the care teams at Friends of the Elderly’s Malvern-based Davenham, Perrins House and Bradbury Court, the residential, nursing and dementia care homes which are collectively known as Friends of the Elderly Malvern, have been awarded Silver for all their hard work transforming the historic Davenham ‘St. John’s’ Well in to an enchanted, mystical fairytale vista.

“In keeping with this year’s Festival theme of Folklore and Fairytales, we decided to honour C.S. Lewis’ world famous book The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe in our Well display,” said Jo Bennett, the General Manager at Friends of the Elderly Malvern.

Friends of the Elderly Malvern's Activity Coordinator, Tina Ellenton, with Resident, May Goslin and the Silver Award Certificate

“C.S. Lewis, who was, evidently, known as ‘Jack’, had a strong link to Malvern as he attended Cherbourg House Preparatory School and then Malvern College. Legend has it that the Victorian gas lamps in Malvern, especially those in Great Malvern, are what inspired the famous lamp post references in ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’," continued Jo. “So we thought it only fitting that our display this year should make reference to his world famous 1950 fantasy novel.”

Aslan The Lion - Part of Friends of the Elderly's Silver Award Winning Well Dressing Entry

Friends of the Elderly’s Activity Coordinators, Tina Ellenton, Laura Smith and Selena Whittaker, kept their creative green fingers busy with this year’s display and also revitalised last year’s stunning Lady Davenham floral statue who features in the Well showcase. “Given this year’s link to Narnia, we called Lady Davenham ‘The White Witch’ as she fits so well with our overall fairytale display,” said Tina Ellenton, the Activity Coordinator at Davenham.

From 3rd to 11th May, Friends of the Elderly Malvern is opening its iconic iron gates and welcoming visitors in so they can see the care homes’ beautiful grounds and the beautifully decorated famous Davenham Well, which is also known as St. John’s Well. “The Well is located at the front of Davenham Residential Care Home and is instantly visible to visitors as they pass through the early 20th Century Art Nouveau style gates and walk past The Gate House,” continued Laura Smith, the Activity Coordinator at Bradbury Court. “Visitors will also be able to see our very own dragon, which is on top of The Gate House who will be welcoming everyone into our very own fantasy Narnia-land.”

One of the many Mystical displays which are part of Friends of the Elderly's Silver Award Winning Entry

“All the visitors will also be able to see the English Heritage Blue Plaque on Davenham’s gate dedicated to Charles Dyson Perrins of the famed Worcestershire Sauce - Lea & Perrins - which celebrates the historical link between Friends of the Elderly Malvern, a notable figure of the past and the building where he lived,” added Selena Whittaker, the Activity Coordinator at Perrins House.

“Creating ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ Well display has been a big a Friends of the Elderly Malvern family affair,” added Jo. “The residents, their relatives, clients from Malvern Day Care Service and our care teams all got crafty and creative, designing and making lovely sustainable bunting as well as environmentally friendly intricate leaves and beautiful flowers which adorn the Well.”

“The Well is quite unique,” continued Laura. “It has an ornamental bronze well head, with a spout and basin, and the beautiful Well Festival decorations have turned it into a sight that even Mr Tomus and Aslan would be proud of.”

Friends of the Elderly Malvern also has two hidden secrets – a sunken water garden and grotto which are also located on the grounds. “Both the sunken water garden and grotto date back to the first decade of the 20th Century when Charles Dyson Perrins lived here and he engaged Gardener, James Pulham, to landscape the grounds,” added Tina.

This is the fifth time Friends of the Elderly Malvern has entered the Festival and, in the past, the decorated Well has won Silver and Bronze awards. “This year, we have another Silver award to add to our collection,” continued Jo. “The residents, clients from Malvern Day Care and the care teams worked so hard, meticulously and diligently on the decorations, it’s wonderful to receive a Silver award as it’s a lovely thank you and ‘Well’ done to everyone for all that they have done and achieved.”

The Malvern Waters and Well Dressing Festival runs from 3rd to 11th May and visitors will also be able to enjoy a variety of tasty refreshments which will be available to any visitors who wish to explore the grounds.

“Everyone at Friends of the Elderly Malvern is excited to be part of this year’s Festival and we are looking forward to welcome visitors and friends – both old and new – to see our beautiful and tranquil grounds, The Narnia inspired Well and historic buildings,” Jo concluded.