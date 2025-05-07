Alton Towers Resort announces May Half Term escapes, including how you can ride its awesome attractions before anyone else

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

May Half Term short break escapes begin from just £56pp*, which includes an overnight stay in themed accommodation, as well as a delicious breakfast and nine holes of Extraordinary Golf. This is in addition to Alton Towers Resort’s special Early Ride Time offer, where short break guests can ride before anyone else on attractions including Toxicator, Nemesis Reborn, Runaway Mine Train and the UK’s only CBeebies Land.

There’s a perfect stay for every family at the Resort’s wide-ranging accommodations – from the enchanting CBeebies Land Hotel to the Caribbean-inspired Splash Landings Hotel, to the eccentric Alton Towers Hotel or the picturesque Woodland Lodges.

For those looking for an epic day out, families can save a whopping £39pp** on entry to the theme park, with prices starting from just £29 per trip by booking online in advance.

There’s something for everyone at Alton Towers Resort during the 2025 season, which is headlined by the arrival of a new ride for 2025 – Toxicator.

Toxicator marks the next chapter for Forbidden Valley, offering thrillseekers an unrivalled variety of high-intensity thrills. The topspin ride is the highest of its kind, towering at 78ft thanks to its 16ft elevated platform.

Positioned in Forbidden Valley, the ride is flanked by the ominous Nemesis Reborn, which was revamped last year after an incredible 18-month transformation.

This is in addition to the UK’s only CBeebies Land, where multiple live shows occur daily featuring CBeebies favourites such as Bluey, Bingo and the Heeler Family, Bing, Hey Duggee and more!

*Lead price of £56 per person is based on 2 adults and 2 children staying in Standard Room in the Splash Landings Hotel.

**Guests can save up to £39pp by booking online and in advance, compared to walk-up price.

About Alton Towers Resort

Learn, play, and inspire children’s imaginations at the UK’s only CBeebies Land and CBeebies Land Hotel. Your little ones can meet their favourite CBeebies friends and enjoy a range of fantastical rides and attractions, including Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig and JoJo & Gran Gran at Home. Extend your stay at CBeebies Land Hotel, with delightfully themed rooms, including the world’s first Bluey themed bedrooms where superfans of The Heelers can enjoy the ultimate sleepover.

Alton Towers Resort provides the ultimate staycation option with five uniquely themed hotels and accommodation options for a truly unforgettable escape for friends, families and thrillseekers alike.