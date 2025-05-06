Tesco shopper selects Beckbury CofE Primary to receive a £5,000 grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Beckbury CofE Primary School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 grant.

Customers at Bridgnorth Tesco Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Beckbury CofE Primary School was one of three local community initiatives that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Holly Brown, Head of School at Beckbury CofE Primary School said: "On behalf of the children and staff at our school, we're elated to have won Tesco's Golden Grant. The funds will be used to create a sensory garden for the pupils, where they can spend time reflecting or praying, helping to support their mental health and wellbeing. We hope to use this space for outdoor learning as well. Unfortunately, our school recently suffered a significant loss, and this grant will help us commemorate Mr. Richards, who loved our outdoor area and will be memorialised as part of this project."

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.