Shropshire Union Canal Society - May work party report

Working back towards the previously re-watered section, the channel widens considerably on a bend. When we started lining this current section, lengths of liner approximately 8.5 metres long were sufficient to cover the channel from side to side. This work party finished with 14 metre lengths being used and we haven’t yet reached the widest point. Regular adjustments are therefore made to keep the nib at the top of the blocks just below water level.

As the channel widens there is space again to incorporate the soft bank design on the offside. Twenty metres of the first course of hollow blocks were installed. A significant volume of soil is required to infill behind the hollow block retaining wall and this has already been positioned above the liner ready for infilling when the retaining wall has been completed.

In total, 102 metres of this section have now been lined and blocked, and the towpath bank has been completed above water level by covering the liners with riprap then soil. Soil covering for the offside bank waits for another occasion.

The channel widens

Next work party, it will be time to remove the temporary dam separating this site from the re-watered section (having first de-watered the re-watered section!) in order to profile the channel in this area and start lining.

A variety of other tasks were undertaken including fixing some leaks around the temporary connecting pipe between Phase 1A and 1B past the farm crossing and knocking down weed growth on the spoil heap in the compound and elsewhere.

Occasionally on the canal, one encounters such an unusual sight you have to take a second look to check it really happened. One such event happened on Sunday afternoon when the Society Chair was caught with spade in hand (although he appeared unsure what to do with it).

Soft bank blocks – first of two courses

Placing riprap

Final step - soil covering