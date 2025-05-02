Take part in new dance theatre production about climate change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As our planet’s voice gets louder, are we ready to listen? Fault Lines is a timely, visually stunning dance theatre piece exploring our broken relationship with nature, resilience after environmental collapse and the hope found in community action.

Fault Lines – An Urgent, Uplifting Dance Production

A scorched earth. From the rubble and ruin, survivors emerge. A new world. A second chance. Set within shifting landscapes created by striking digital illustrations and evocative original music, Fault Lines sees survivors navigating a world reshaped by environmental devastation, yet finding hope in solidarity and imagination.

The production is powered by new writing from award-winning BBC writer Nick Walker, evocative sound design, stunning digital projections and vivid moving illustrations.

Tickets £8/£4, Available here: tickettailor.com/events/globegroup/1596498?

Lîla Dance worked with communities across the UK in the development of Fault Lines through co-creation workshops, discussions, and participation opportunities - and the Uttoxeter performance will feature a brand-new community cast drawn from local residents.

Be Part of the Performance – Community Cast Workshops

Lîla Dance is offering an incredible opportunity for all ages to learn, create and perform alongside professional dancers in Fault Lines. Over two evenings, participants will

Workshop Dates: Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th May, 5-9pm

Venue: Globe Eco Centre, Old Mill, Church Street, Uttoxeter, ST14 8AG

Performance: Saturday 17th May, 7-9pm at Uttoxeter Town Hall (doors open 6:30pm)

Booking is essential - Find out more and book here: tickettailor.com/events/globegroup/1596556?

Lîla Dance believe in equality, kindness, and creating collaborative spaces where everyone can contribute, regardless of background or experience.

A commitment to eco-friendly practices throughout

Live & Local – Creative Uttoxeter have partnered with The Globe Foundation to bring this project to the community of Uttoxeter and surrounding areas. The Globe Foundation is based in Uttoxeter and is dedicated to promoting environmentally friendly practices and reducing our collective impact on climate change.

Made with a commitment to low-carbon production, Fault Lines replaces traditional touring sets with dynamic digital design, reducing waste while creating powerful, cinematic experiences for audiences.

Presented by Live & Local, The Globe Foundation, and The Rural Touring Dance Initiative, with support from the National Rural Touring Forum and Arts Council England.