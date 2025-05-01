Market Drayton business through to final stage of national competition following regional win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taylor Evans was nominated following a bespoke install for a housing developer in Ashley and won the category, he is now through to the final stage to decide on the overall national winner which now comes down to public votes, judges votes, and a small test. This will be decided by June.

You can vote for Taylor at: heatinginstallerawards.co.uk/vote-2025

About J D Heating and Renewables Ltd

Our company is a Heating and Renewables business based in Market Drayton. Specialising in heat pumps and solar, as well as all manner of plumbing. We work with a range of clients, from housing associations, private homeowners and bigger developers.