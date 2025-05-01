History talk will focus on Oswestry 700 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

OBHAG chair John Pryce-Jones will look at different aspects of life in the medieval town, as well as focussing on a document dating back to 1324, the oldest document in Oswestry Town Council’s archive collection housed in the Guildhall on the Bailey Head.

The talk will touch upon Oswestry’s great castle and the town walls, the parish church, and the town’s markets and fairs. John will also look at the individuals mentioned in the 1324 charter granted by Edmund FitzAlan, earl of Arundel to the burgesses of Oswestry – the forerunners of the present local council.

The talk will take place at the Methodist Church Hall, Castle Street, Oswestry, starting at 7.30 p.m. New members and visitors are always very welcome at these monthly talks; there is a small entry fee: OBHAG members £2, visitors £5.

Full details of OBHAG’s activities including its monthly talks and lectures, and summer walks and visits are available on the group’s website at http://obhag.org.uk.