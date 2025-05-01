Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld to host sizzling summer sale event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The four-day event will take place from Thursday June 5 to Sunday June 8 at Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld in Cresswell Park, Valley Drive, Stafford.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the full range of luxury vehicles from leading brands including Carado, Dethleffs, Laika, Niesmann+Bischoff, ERIBA Car and HYMER, all available with limited-time special offers.

In addition to special event pricing and offers, every buyer will receive a mystery envelope containing up to £750 worth of added extras.

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld in Stafford

Drawing upon more than 45 years of heritage, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld offers unrivalled expertise to help people find their dream motorhome from its environmentally friendly, purpose-built Stafford sales centre, which opened in 2019.

Sales Director Nick Barker said: "We are excited to welcome guests to our summer sale event at our Stafford showroom.

“The June event is a great opportunity to come and take a look at our wide selection of premium motorhomes.

“Visitors can receive expert advice, benefit from exclusive offers, enjoy complimentary refreshments and take up the chance to win a top prize.

“Our team will be on hand to talk you through the vehicles as well as provide any travel advice you may need. There is no better time to hit the road with your family and plan your next adventure.”

As well as its showroom selling new and used vehicles, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld boasts a service centre and MOT testing facility to meet customer aftersales requirements.

The company has been a Niesmann+Bischoff dealer since 2009 and an exclusive Erwin Hymer Group dealer for 10 years, establishing itself as the UK's largest and most experienced dealership for Erwin Hymer Group motorhomes.