A celebration of craftmanship in Shrewsbury

Join us at the iconic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and community at our Artisan Showcase!

This free entry event brings together talented local makers, designers and crafters for a vibrant day of stalls, demonstrations and handmade inspiration.

Anna's Fudge

Wander the beautiful setting of the world’s first iron-framed building and join us in the Dye House to explore stalls brimming with artisan gifts, homeware, artwork and more - all created with care by independent makers from across the region.

Made by Chan

What to expect:

A wide variety of artisan stalls

Meet-the-maker experiences

Live demos and hands-on activities

Family-friendly atmosphere in a unique heritage setting

Steampunk Creative Engineering

Running Wild Pottery

Whether you're a seasoned craft lover or simply seeking a great local day out, Artisans at the Flaxmill promises something special for all.

Artisans at the Flaxmill - Saturday 14th June - 11am till 5pm

Date: Saturday, 14 June

Time: 11am - 5pm

Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ

Free entry – everyone’s welcome - we can’t wait to see you there!

For more information visit bijoux-events.co.uk