A celebration of craftmanship in Shrewsbury

Join us for a celebration of local craftsmanship at our upcoming Artisan Showcase, set in the remarkable historic setting of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

By contributor Chantelle Francis
Published

Join us at the iconic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and community at our Artisan Showcase!

This free entry event brings together talented local makers, designers and crafters for a vibrant day of stalls, demonstrations and handmade inspiration.

Anna's Fudge
Wander the beautiful setting of the world’s first iron-framed building and join us in the Dye House to explore stalls brimming with artisan gifts, homeware, artwork and more - all created with care by independent makers from across the region.

Made by Chan
What to expect:

  • A wide variety of artisan stalls

  • Meet-the-maker experiences

  • Live demos and hands-on activities

  • Family-friendly atmosphere in a unique heritage setting

Steampunk Creative Engineering
Running Wild Pottery
Whether you're a seasoned craft lover or simply seeking a great local day out, Artisans at the Flaxmill promises something special for all.

Artisans at the Flaxmill - Saturday 14th June - 11am till 5pm
Date: Saturday, 14 June 

Time: 11am - 5pm

Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ

Free entry – everyone’s welcome - we can’t wait to see you there!

For more information visit bijoux-events.co.uk

