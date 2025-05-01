A celebration of craftmanship in Shrewsbury
Join us for a celebration of local craftsmanship at our upcoming Artisan Showcase, set in the remarkable historic setting of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.
This free entry event brings together talented local makers, designers and crafters for a vibrant day of stalls, demonstrations and handmade inspiration.
Wander the beautiful setting of the world’s first iron-framed building and join us in the Dye House to explore stalls brimming with artisan gifts, homeware, artwork and more - all created with care by independent makers from across the region.
What to expect:
A wide variety of artisan stalls
Meet-the-maker experiences
Live demos and hands-on activities
Family-friendly atmosphere in a unique heritage setting
Whether you're a seasoned craft lover or simply seeking a great local day out, Artisans at the Flaxmill promises something special for all.
Date: Saturday, 14 June
Time: 11am - 5pm
Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ
Free entry – everyone’s welcome - we can’t wait to see you there!
For more information visit bijoux-events.co.uk