Tesco colleagues raise more than £50,000 for Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice and Cancer Research UK

Colleagues from the retailer’s stores across Glamorgan, Dyfed, Clwyd, Powys and Gwent embarked on the gruelling trek last month along a cannel route from Pontypool to Goytre Warfe and back to raise funds for two charities close to the hearts of hundreds of the retailer’s colleagues.

Tesco store manager and regional community lead Paul Sherman said, “As a group of colleagues we have worked extremely hard to raise much needed funds for Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice and Cancer Research UK. Our store Community Champions have worked tirelessly over recent weeks raising money through in-store events and dozens of colleagues turned up to walk the route from Pontypool to Goytre Warfe last Wednesday.

We chose Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice because they are a wonderful South Wales children's charity that support the families of children who have life shortening conditions, helping to make their lives as full as they can be. We couldn’t be prouder of our team for going the extra mile and raising money for two fantastic causes which help so many people across the local area and beyond.”

Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice provides free care and support to children with a life shortening condition. The charity’s ambition is for a Wales where every child with a life-shortening condition lives a fulfilling life, supported with the compassion and specialist care they and their family need.

Community Fundraising Manager at Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice Claire Horrex said: "When a child's life will be short, Tŷ Hafan will walk alongside that family every step of the way, through life, death and beyond. It was a pleasure to work with Tesco colleagues across South Wales who worked so hard at their fundraising to raise such an amazing amount for Tŷ Hafan. One of our team was able to see the walkers off and said what a wonderful atmosphere there was. We are so grateful to be able to support more children and their families who need us because of this fundraising and hope to work with Tesco colleagues again in the future."

The colleagues involved splitting their grand total between Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice and Cancer Research UK, one of Tesco’s main charity partners.

Head of Partners at Cancer Research UK Eve Mitchell said: “On behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK, I wanted to say a huge thank you to all the Tesco colleagues involved for supporting our life-saving research by taking part in this walk. The money you raised will move progress forward towards a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. Step by step, day by day, our researchers are making this vision a reality, but we couldn’t do it without you.”