Parish Council invites nominations for Community Service Award
Nominations are now being sought for this year’s The Tonys’ Community Service Award. These can come from anyone you consider merits an award for having made a significant contribution to their local community. The person or group must live or work within the parish of Oswestry Rural.
Nominations for a paid employee within a company/organisation/charity within the parish must be supported by evidence that their efforts add significant contribution to the social well-being of the parish beyond the requirements within their job description.
Nomination forms are available on our website: oswestryrural-pc.gov.uk or by request to the Clerk: clerk@oswestryrural-pc.gov.uk
The winner of this award will be chosen by the parish council based on the information you provide.
The closing date for nominations is 31 May 2025.