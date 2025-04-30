Parish Council invites nominations for Community Service Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nominations for a paid employee within a company/organisation/charity within the parish must be supported by evidence that their efforts add significant contribution to the social well-being of the parish beyond the requirements within their job description.

Nomination forms are available on our website: oswestryrural-pc.gov.uk or by request to the Clerk: clerk@oswestryrural-pc.gov.uk

The winner of this award will be chosen by the parish council based on the information you provide.

The closing date for nominations is 31 May 2025.