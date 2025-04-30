OsBorders’ Repair Café in Llanfyllin joins The BIG FIX!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The group is taking part for the third year with their event at the Public Institute on Saturday, May 10, from 12 noon to 3pm. Last year, Osborders Repair Café was one of 163 cafes nationwide who together mended more than 3,000 objects, from computers to furniture, clothes and electricals.

Now in its fifth year, the BIG FIX has one aim – to fix and breathe new life into as many broken things as possible. The event, coordinated by Recycle Devon, sees skilled menders fixing broken items such as electronics, garden equipment, clothing, jewellery, clocks and much more to give them a new lease of life.

Visitors can book in their broken belongings to avoid the queues but there will also be some walk-in slots available on the day. Repairs are free of charge but donations are welcomed to fund hall hire, insurance and spare parts.

As usual, there will be delicious home-made cakes and refreshments to enjoy while you wait.

To book in, email osbordersrepaircafe@gmail.com or, if you have no online access, call Colin on 01691 239344 before the deadline of Sunday, 4 May.