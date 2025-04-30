New authentic Chinese restaurant opening in Shrewsbury soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Merlone promises to bring an authentic dining experience to Shrewsbury, using fresh ingredients and traditional recipes to create dishes to delight the senses.

Inside Merlone

Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast of Chinese gastronomy or completely new to its wonders, this is your chance to explore a diverse menu filled with classic favourites and perhaps some exciting new discoveries. Imagine indulging in delectable dumplings, savouring spicy Sichuan dishes, or enjoying the sweet and sour perfection.

This long-awaited arrival is set to be a fantastic addition to Shrewsbury's vibrant food scene, offering residents and visitors alike a new culinary adventure.

Stay tuned for more details on the restaurant's location, opening date, and menu highlights.

The sign of the restaurant

Pork Belly as starter

Eggplant with seafood

Seafood fried rice