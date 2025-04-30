Christ Church Past and Present event to be staged in Wellington
Wellington's Christ Church will be staging an event that should prove to be a great deal of fun on Wednesday, May 7.
By contributor Martin Scholes
Published
The event will commence at 12 noon and promises to be a unique presentation on the screen featuring many diverse aspects of the history of Christ Church including church services, weddings, parish holidays, social events and many other events.
Organiser John Davies invites current and former members of the parish of Christ Church to come along and join in the fun. If you do and you can identify yourself, or a family member or friend, please do so!
If you wish to you can bring your own light luncheon.
Christ Church is in New Church Road, Wellington.