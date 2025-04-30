Blists Hill Victorian Town hosts a Victorian Spring Fair this May bank holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daily during the three-day weekend there will be a range of fun events for all the family to take part in in the town’s version of the traditional British festival celebrating spring.

Visitors will be able to show off their strength in a tug of war, test their coordination in a sack race, demonstrate nerves of steel in a penalty shootout or wow the crowds with their impressive balance in a spud and spoon race.

There will be the opportunity to have a go at country dancing, and even the dog will be able to join in the fun, with the return of the town’s dog agility competition hosted by Constable Jarrett. The coconut shy and swing boats will be among the attractions open in the fairground.

Ross Davidson, Visitor Engagement Manager, said: “It’s a British tradition to celebrate the beginning of spring in early May, and we are delighted to be hosting our Spring Fair with events all the family can enjoy. Children and adults will be able to take part in the kinds of events Victorian families would have enjoyed together.”

For full details of events, tickets and annual pass prices, visit: ironbridge.org.uk/events