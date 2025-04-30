A busy day ahead for St Giles’ Church, Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From 2.30 until 4.30 there will be a plant and cake sale, with home-grown plants available for purchase in the churchyard, and home-made cakes for sale in the Fellowship Room to the side of the medieval sandstone church.

Tea, coffee and cakes will also be available.

And at 4.30, the St Giles Community Choir will give an hour-long concert in the church, to celebrate Spring and to mark the 80th anniversary of V.E. Day. Admission to the concert is £5, paid at the door, with under 16s admitted free of charge. There will be opportunities to listen to the music and songs, and to sing along.

Funds raised will support the church’s roof appeal.