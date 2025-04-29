Shropshire neighbourhoods see strong house price growth as market confidence returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The House Price Change Report, compiled by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance using data from the Office for National Statistics, has revealed that property values have increased significantly across the county between September 2023 and September 2024.

Leading the charge are Hanwood, Pontesbury and Minsterley, where prices have surged by an impressive 16.7 per cent, pushing the median house price from £300,000 to £350,000.

Church Stretton follows closely with a 13 per cent increase, while Shrewsbury’s Copthorne and Bowbrook neighbourhoods have also seen a strong 12.1 per cent rise.

Samuel Wood Estate Agents in sHROPSHIRE

Other high-performing areas include Bayston Hill and Atcham (+10.7 per cent), Apley and Leegomery (+10.6 per cent), and Cosford and Albrighton (+9.3 per cent), signalling broad strength across both town and rural markets.

Commenting on the figures, Russell Griffin, Co-Director of Samuel Wood, said: “These figures reflect the underlying resilience and attractiveness of Shropshire’s property market. Buyers continue to be drawn to the county’s outstanding quality of life, excellent schools, and a genuine sense of community – whether that’s in market towns or in the countryside surrounding Church Stretton and Pontesbury.”

Sold properties from Samuel Wood.

“At Samuel Wood, we have seen first-hand the depth of demand across Shropshire. Semi-rural villages and edge-of-town locations in particular are thriving as buyers prioritise space, lifestyle, and connectivity. This trend shows no sign of slowing, and we expect Shropshire to remain a top performer in the UK market for the foreseeable future.

“Even traditionally steady markets like Harlescott Grange and Wrockwardine Wood and Trench have experienced growth of 6.8 per cent, highlighting the widespread confidence returning to the housing sector.

“With house prices climbing across nearly every corner of the county, homeowners are seeing substantial returns on their investments, while new buyers are encouraged to act decisively in an increasingly competitive market,” he added.

For expert advice on buying or selling in Shropshire, contact Samuel Wood – Shrewsbury, Ludlow or Craven Arms on 01743 272710 or 01584 875207 or email shrewsbury@samuelwood.co.uk