From Soil to Succession: Farming challenges and opportunities at Royal Three Counties Show this June

Protecting animal health, managing water and people development will also be on the programme for the event’s Future of Farming Theatre, with a variety of experts on hand to provide advice and inspiration, and sponsored by Virgin Money.

Keeping up to date is just one reason not to miss this award-winning farming and countryside extravaganza, held on the Three Counties Showground near Malvern from June 13th to 15th.

Others include special guests such as Adam Henson, Kaleb Cooper, Farmer Will and pop star-turned farmer JB Gill and the event’s famous livestock show, during which the best examples of various breeds will be on parade. Entries are strong this year, with sheep categories closing a month early due to pens selling out.

Royal Three Counties Show.

National shows to be held at Royal Three Counties Show include Gloucester Cattle Society, British Blonde Cattle Society, Jacob Sheep Society, Beltex Sheep Society (English National), Hampshire Down Sheep Society, Oxford Down Sheep Society, British Boer Goat Society and the British Angora Goat Society. The event will also host the Southern Texel Feature Show and the Toggenburg Breeders Society Breed Show.

The Machinery Mile will be back and extended by a number of new exhibitors bringing their latest bits of kit, including Kaleb Cooper Contracting with his agricultural fleet; there will be a mini careers fair on the Saturday, from 4pm in the Future of Farming Theatre, demonstrating the breadth of opportunities in agriculture, horticulture and the rural sector, and Young Farmers from across Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire will be returning to battle it out in a series of competitions, including a tug of war. Their theme this year is the West End and musicals.

And don’t miss the action in the Countryside Arena, with sheep dog demonstrations, heavy horses, falconry and gun dog displays.

Royal Three Counties Show always offers outstanding opportunities to network, talk to various companies, meet up with old friends and make new ones, as well as keep up to date with the latest developments, equipment and advice.

The CLA (Country Land & Business Association) will be hosting its Big Breakfast on the Friday morning and the NFU (National Farmers’ Union) stand will be visited by the organisation’s chairman Tom Bradshaw during the show.

Other receptions and networking opportunities will be hosted by Michelmores, River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region and Virgin Money, and, for the first time, the show organisers are offering corporate hospitality opportunities to companies wishing to provide VIP experiences for clients, staff or members. Contact the show office for more information.

Over at the Food and Drink Theatre, Anthony ‘Murf’ Murphy from the Beefy Boys will be celebrating the best the region has to offer, with a barbecue competition taking place on Saturday and Murf’s Burger School on Sunday. Also appearing at the theatre will be Matt Tebbutt and Kate Humble.

For those keen to stock up on clothing and footwear, brands and shops such as Raging Bull, Ariat, Hexby, Sugar Loaf Clothing, Outback Outfitters and Philip Morris & Son will be at the show, along with Fairfax & Favor, which will be bringing their exclusive retail experience for the first time.

Meanwhile the Home of Heritage will be showcasing traditional skills, from stonewalling to stick making.

The Royal Three Counties Show was named UK Rural Event of the Year 2024 in the NOEA Awards, highlighting its significance and excellence in celebrating rural life, agriculture, and the community.

Alice Arnold, Show Lead for Royal Three Counties Show, says this year’s event will be better than ever, offering a great day out for all the family as well as a vital one-stop shop for farmers in search of the latest information and advice.

“We know how challenging life can be for farmers and we work hard to find experts who can help them deal with some of the major issues facing them,” she explains.

“We’ll be continuing our work on succession planning, looking at the technical and legal side of IHT as well as how to start and have conversations with family and business members.

“Our experts will be exploring funding and income sources for farming businesses, such as ELMs, diversification and capital acquisition, using natural capital.

“We’ll look at how to take advantage of innovation from within agriculture, horticulture, landed estates and beyond, including data capture and use, alongside practical on-farm and business uses of technological advances.

“Another important issue we’ll be discussing is working across the supply chain to build sustainability.”

Farmer and broadcaster Adam Henson is an ambassador for Royal Three Counties Show and will be at the event over three days, which he says he’ll need to be able to cover everything it has to offer.

“There’s so much to see and it’s a great day out for all the family, with plenty of entertainment, from the thrilling displays and livestock parades in the main arena to the opportunities to learn and ask questions at the Future of Farming Theatre and Food and Drink Theatre.

“Getting there is easy, there’s great parking, lots of toilets, plenty of shopping opportunities and amazing food: I’m really pleased I go three days, so I get to see it all.”

* Discounted tickets are available for farmers from Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire. Buy them from livestock markets and NFU offices.

* Those affected by Bluetongue restrictions will receive a refund on livestock entries.

Advance day tickets to the Royal Three Counties Show cost £24.85 for adults and children under 16 are free. To book tickets, visit royalthreecounties.co.uk or call 01684 584 924.