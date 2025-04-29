From challenge to change – The Ablepreneur Hub empowers disabled entrepreneurs in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ablepreneur Hub, founded by Helen Pugh, is a growing network designed to champion business owners who are navigating entrepreneurship alongside life-limiting health conditions or disabilities. What began as an idea born from personal experience has now attracted interest from the local MP, community organisations, and business support networks, showing just how needed this space is.

“I started The Ablepreneur Hub because I saw first-hand the gaps in traditional business networking for those of us who can’t work in conventional ways. Some of our members are self-employed by necessity after chronic illness forced them out of full-time roles.

"Others are running brilliant businesses but face daily physical limitations. We also have members exploring alternative ways to earn a living that better align with their health needs and lifestyles. The Hub offers a place to be seen, understood, and supported and network”

We will be holding regular drop-in coffee mornings, and online networking We also have plans for co-working. The Ablepreneur Hub will offer both emotional connection and practical tools, all designed to empower disabled and chronically ill business owners to thrive on their own terms.

Helen, who also runs her own property support business and is the author of an upcoming book about resilience with chronic illness, sees this as just the beginning. “We’re building a real movement here, one where Ablepreneurs can have both purpose and profit, without having to hide their health realities.”

The first informal drop in coffee morning is being held on 1st May from 10:30am at Palmer’s of Shrewsbury, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury. There is accessible parking right next door and in from of the venue.

Local community projects and businesses are already showing support, and Helen is inviting others to get involved. “If you're a business owner with a disability, or a local organisation that wants to support inclusive entrepreneurship, we want to hear from you.”

To find out more, follow

https://www.instagram.com/theablepreneurhub

https://www.linkedin.com/company/105192581

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1919609418539779/

or contact Helen at helen@helen-pugh.co.uk