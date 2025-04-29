Enjoy afternoon tea in the garden and raise funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organised by the local Ellesmere Volunteer group on behalf of Feed the Birds Befriending, this event will raise funds for the charity which supports lonely and socially isolated people in Ellesmere and across Shropshire.

Everyone is welcome, there will be refreshments, a plant stall and raffle. Please bring cash with you. Entry fee is £5 which includes tea and cake.

With special thanks to Pam Bowen for opening up her beautiful garden for this event.

Feed the Birds has been operating for six years under Shropshire Wildlife Trust but became an independent charity in 2024. We are reliant on external funding to support volunteers who are trained and then matched with someone in their community. They then make weekly visits to top up and maintain a bird feeder provided by us. Our clients are often housebound or living with an age related condition such as dementia or have sight loss or mobility problems. Some of our clients suffer from anxiety and depression and struggle to socialise and get out.

We have volunteers waiting to be matched in Ellesmere and Market Drayton. Contact us if you know someone who might benefit.

Contact dianem@feedthebirds.org.uk or call 07497 451838.

Feed the Birds (Charity No. 1208199).