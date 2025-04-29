Don’t miss dino-themed fun on the farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The goats, sheep, ponies, cows, pigs, alpacas, chickens, rabbits, chinchillas, and guinea pigs are going to be joined by dinosaurs for the week.

Dora the Dino is back, plus a new dinosaur - Dougie the Velociraptor. They will meet and greet visitors every day, and compete with one another. There will also be walkabouts with the newly born baby dinos.

Meet Dora the Dino during half term

Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall, said, “All you budding palaeontologists and archaeologists, come and join us this half term for some prehistoric fun!

Watch the farm team battle it out in the daily dino race

“As well as meeting Dora, Dougie, and the baby dinos, you can dig for fossils, complete the Dino Egg Trail, and enjoy lots more dinosaur activities. It won’t just be the pigs racing around the outdoor play areas, our farm team will be competing in the daily dino race too!”

Tickets include access to the whole farm attraction, including indoor and outdoor play areas, tractor rides, barrel train rides, role-play village, meeting the animals’ sessions, and exploring the trenches, planet room, music room and science area.

Jurassic Week will take place from May 24 until June 1, 10am - 5pm daily.

Tickets for adults and children are £14.95 per person online or £16.95 per person at the farm, and under 2s are free. Buy tickets at parkhallfarm.co.uk