Tots with trowels: Nursery kids help Shropshire development bloom

Seven youngsters from Little Explorers visited the housebuilder’s development, The Lilies, for a taste of landscaping and to plant a range of bulbs to help the neighbourhood blossom with lilies later in the year.

With help from Barratt Homes’ landscaping contractors at Benchmark Grounds Maintenance, the children were given an induction in gardening before getting their gloves dirty to plant the bulbs under Benchmark’s supervision.

Staff and children from Little Explorers with the Barratt Homes and Benchmark team

Shelly Hurdley, Director and Manager at Little Explorers, said: “The children really enjoyed planting their bulbs and were very excited to be able to bring their tools and gloves back to nursery with them to use again in our garden area and being part of their community.”

The children getting stuck into gardening with Barratt Homes and Benchmark in Shrewsbury

Barratt Homes wanted to provide the opportunity for Little Explorers to enjoy the outdoor experience at The Lilies; something which is key for children’s development.

As noted by Learning through Landscapes, making outdoor learning and play a regular part of early years practice will help ensure positive intellectual, emotional, and social development whilst building the foundations for a lifelong connection with nature and our planet.

Children from Little Explorers planting the lily bulbs at The Lilies in Shrewsbury

Following the bulb planting at the Shrewsbury development, Barratt Homes donated the gardening gloves and tools to the nursery to enable the children to continue their outdoor learning.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We were delighted to welcome Little Explorers to plant the lily bulbs at our development, The Lilies.

“The children sounded enthusiastic and enjoyed the planting activity in the spring sunshine. We are looking forward to seeing the lilies bloom later in the year.”

The Lilies, located on Welshpool Road, is home to a selection of two, three and four bedroom properties on the western outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Families are in walking distance of highly-rated schooling options, whilst commuting is a breeze with the nearby Shrewsbury Railway Station providing direct services to Birmingham New Street. The A458, A5 and M54 also grant swift access to major towns and cities.

For details about the homebuilder’s developments, visit the Barratt Homes website.