The Game Fair announces The Gunmakers Trust as official charity partner for 2025

The Gunmakers Trust works to preserve the traditional skills employed within the British gun trade by providing apprenticeship bursaries. These bursaries support the next generation of artisans, ensuring the continuity of a craft that is both historically significant and technically demanding. The charity also supports broader initiatives linked to the conservation, usage, and curation of guns.

Visitors to this year’s Game Fair will have the opportunity to support The Gunmakers Trust in a variety of ways. When purchasing tickets through The Game Fair box office, attendees will be encouraged to add a voluntary donation at checkout. Funds raised will go towards apprentice bursaries and other charitable initiatives championed by the Trust.

The event will also offer independent gunmakers a valuable platform to showcase their craftsmanship. By supporting these talented individuals, The Game Fair will help shine a light on the intricate, traditional methods still being used to produce bespoke British firearms today.

“This partnership couldn’t be more aligned with the values of The Game Fair,” said James Gower, Managing Director of The Game Fair. “The preservation of craft, heritage, and excellence is at the heart of both The Gunmakers Trust and our event. We’re proud to stand behind British gunmaking and the talented individuals who keep this tradition alive.”

Robin Curtis, the incoming Chairman of The Gunmakers Trust, added: “The partnership will certainly help The Gunmakers Trust to raise awareness of its work, introduce the public to the intricate and skilled world of traditional gunmaking, and highlight the importance of passing those skills on to future generations. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet gunmakers, engage with apprentices, and learn more about the craft.”

Looking ahead, the partnership aims to develop new long-term strategies. Among these is the creation of international showcasing opportunities, such as a potential British Gunmaking Pavilion at the ADIHEX show in Abu Dhabi, alongside the development of new networking initiatives to unlock funding and foster cross-industry collaboration.

Alongside its support of The Gunmakers Trust, The Game Fair remains a highlight of the countryside calendar, offering something for everyone. From shooting and gundogs to debates, fine art, archery, fishing, cookery demonstrations, falconry, hounds, and VIP experiences, it truly brings the countryside to life.

Tickets for The Game Fair are available now at thegamefair.org, where visitors can also choose to support The Gunmakers Trust by adding a small donation to their ticket purchase.

For anyone passionate about rural traditions, craftsmanship, and countryside pursuits, The Game Fair promises an unforgettable weekend.