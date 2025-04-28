Find out about courses at City of Wolverhampton College open evening

The college’s Paget Road campus, in Compton, and Wellington Road campus, in Bilston, will be open from 4pm to 7pm to showcase the wide range of courses available to people of all ages, abilities and levels of experience.

Tutors will be on-hand with information on the best routes into different careers and visitors can sign up for their chosen course at the event.

Those attending can tour the college’s industry-standard training facilities and get information on its new £61 million campus at the City Learning Quarter in Wolverhampton city centre, which is due to open to students in the autumn.

The college offers a wide range of full-time and part-time study programmes including A levels, new T levels, career-focussed vocational qualifications and apprenticeships, as well as free preparation for work programmes for job seekers and short courses for those who need to improve their English, maths or digital skills.

For details of all courses offered by the college go to wolvcoll.ac.uk

Book a place at the open event at wolvcoll.ac.uk/open-events

