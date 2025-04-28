Another hilarious night at The Edge Comedy Club

Host Dave Thompson, an international stand-up comedian now based in Hungary, set the tone perfectly with his brilliantly crafted one-liners and delightfully odd persona. Best known for his role as Tinky Winky in Teletubbies, Thompson’s quirky style had the audience immediately on side, weaving surreal humour into his compering with effortless charm.

The night kicked off with Matt Bragg, whose dry wit and sharp timing were a perfect warm-up. His jokes about dentists in particular hit a sweet spot with the crowd, combining relatable topics with clever punchlines. When Fiona Allen had to cancel at short notice, Steve Day stepped in and stole the show with a masterclass in comedy. As a deaf comedian, Day’s hilarious take on life and communication had the audience both laughing uproariously and admiring his razor-sharp delivery.

The evening was rounded off by the headliner, Steve Royle, who was a real tour de force. Coming third on Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, Royle dazzled with a mixture of skilful juggling, rapid-fire one-liners, and his wonderfully chaotic ventriloquist act featuring the irreverent Manky Monkey. Almost all the material throughout the night was suitable for a family audience, making it a welcoming event for all ages. With an enraptured crowd and a roaring atmosphere from start to finish, this was a triumphant night of live comedy in Much Wenlock.