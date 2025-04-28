100th birthday celebrations at Powys care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joan Corbett’s centenary celebration was made even more special with the arrival of her family from as far as Australia. Her sister Ann, along with Ann’s daughter Suzie, travelled across the globe to be part of this unforgettable occasion and spend precious time together.

The party was full of surprises, with three local vicars joining the celebration, including Rev. Keith from the Methodist Church and Rev. Michael, a former local minister. Another surprise guest was Welsh Assembly Member Russell George, who came to personally congratulate Joan on her milestone birthday.

Born and raised on a dairy farm to parents Mary and John Davies, Joan has lived a full and inspiring life. After marrying her beloved husband Ivor on 25 August 1946, the couple spent their earlier years in London. Joan first made her mark as a fashion designer, creating high-end garments for exclusive London clients. Later, she founded and ran a driving school, famous not only for its fleet of Mini cars but also for its high-profile clientele – including Russian diplomats from the nearby embassy, each of whom required a chaperone during lessons.

Eventually, Joan and Ivor chose to settle in Wales, where she continued to enjoy an active and sociable life. “For my age, I am very well,” Joan said on her birthday. “I’m very sociable and enjoy it when someone can sit and chat with me.”

Joan also remains close with her cousins Wendy and Janet, who travel from the South of England to visit her regularly.

The festivities at Llys Hafren were topped off with a memorable moment of humour. Just before the party began, the home’s maintenance operative tested the fire alarms. Joan, ever sharp and witty, asked if there was a fire, to which he replied with a grin, “No, we’ve just lit all your candles on the cake!”

Service manager, Bea Wickstead commented: “We are honoured to have celebrated this milestone with Joan and her family and are proud to share in the joy she brings to Llys Hafren every day.”

Llys Hafren provides residential care for up to 40 people including those living with dementia. The home is operated by Shaw healthcare on behalf of Powys County Council. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.