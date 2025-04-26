Wolves Foundation: Another great season!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves Disability boast eight separate teams in the Staffordshire Ability Counts League, three at adult level, three at Under-16s and two at Under-12s, with regular fixtures over the season accompanied by weekly training sessions and an additional session for newcomers to either play socially or join the pathway.

Operating on a pan-disability basis, the project, which is run by Wolves Foundation, has grown substantially since first being launched as Sporting Chances with a training session attended by eight players back in 2013.

Wolves Disability Adults team enjoyed another successful season.

Participation is important, but so too is player development and, where possible, winning!

One of the three adult teams successfully retained their title in the Premier League, the second finished mid-table in the Championship and the third went the whole season unbeaten in winning League One.

The three Under-16 teams finished second, third and fourth in the league table, with one reaching the cup final and the other two beaten semi-finalists.

And one of the Under-12 teams hit the heights by landing the league and cup double.

“It’s been another very good season,” says Gavin Jones, who oversees the Disability set-up.

“We are continuing to grow as an overall squad, and offering people opportunities to play football which otherwise they would not receive.

“We often get feedback from parents that, without the Foundation, their children just wouldn’t know what to do.

“We have won some trophies again and it’s always nice to win and give people the opportunity to achieve something and make memories.

“But it is also about much more than that in terms of being a part of something and having a sense of belonging.

“There is a team spirit and togetherness and a culture where everyone is always happy to see other people succeeding.”

Jones is supported within the coaching set-up across the different teams on matchdays and at training by fellow Foundation staff members Mark Bromley, who also plays for the adult team, and Matt Elcock, along with volunteers Darren James – captain of the men’s team – Ethan Millington, Cameron Power and Foundation degree student Pheobe Johnson.

Alongside the regular programme of training and fixtures, being part of Wolves Disability FC also offers many more opportunities, including the chance to play at the home of England at St George’s Park, the half time game at Molineux as part of the Foundation’s Annual Focus Fixture, and playing on the pitch again during the close season.

This year’s Focus Fixture was slightly different in that it featured two of the Wolves Under-16 teams going up against each other, offering the chance for even more players to fulfil their dreams of treading the hallowed Molineux turf.

And while the regular season is over, there is still more action to come, not just by playing at Molineux but also against Stoke at the Bet 365 Stadium, and in a tournament at Manchester United’s training ground at Carrington.

The season is then officially rounded off with the annual presentation night, taking place in June.

“When we get to that presentation night, I always look around the room and think, ‘wow’, when I see how many people there, and how many have been with us for a number of years,” adds Gavin.

“It is always such a great night, where we look back on the achievements on the season just gone, and start thinking about trying to do even better next time around!”

Wolves Disability FC would once again like to thank Nuffield Health, for their sponsorship of the squad.