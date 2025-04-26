Shropshire runner aims to beat the clock at London Marathon in emotional charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rob Corcoran, who has been a part of the Shropshire Shufflers running club for more than a decade, is no stranger to the 26.2-mile challenge. But this year, he’s chasing a goal that slipped just out of reach in 2019 - finishing the London Marathon in under three hours.

“I missed it by just seven seconds,” Rob recalls. “It was down to weaving through other runners and not quite sticking to the racing line. I’ve never forgotten that.”

When he secured one of the club’s coveted places in this year’s event, Rob saw it as a second chance to conquer that elusive sub-three-hour time. “I’m not sure I’ve done enough long runs, but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got,” he says.

Rob’s marathon journey began as a personal challenge, inspired by watching friends achieve something he once considered impossible. Since then, he’s competed in a wide range of endurance events, including the Longmynd Hike, and often trains on the rugged trails of the Shropshire Hills.

“Running there has built the endurance I need. I’m hoping those hills will pay off in the final few miles,” he says.

Training has had its challenges. Rob admits that trying to match the intensity of his earlier marathon prep has been tough. But he's drawing on experience, club support, and a simple new trick—fuelling his long runs with dates.

“They’ve worked for me so far—I’m hoping they’ll be my secret weapon on race day.”

Rob also credits the Shropshire Shufflers for pushing him to new heights.

“The club has been massive in my development as a runner. The group sessions are brilliant—training with people who are at your level, who encourage you to go harder than you might on your own, makes all the difference.”

This year’s marathon has special meaning beyond the stopwatch. Rob is running in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, the Shufflers’ chosen charity of the year—one that hits close to home.

“A couple of good friends have lost family members to this disease. Being able to raise money and awareness while doing something I love feels incredibly important.”

As for what he’s looking forward to most on Sunday?

“The atmosphere, without a doubt. Tower Bridge is electric. The crowd noise there is unbelievable—you can’t help but be lifted.”

Supporters can help Rob reach his fundraising target by donating via his JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/rob-corcoran-6