Shropshire Rotary club's charity planning takes whole meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will be giving the biggest individual sum, £1,000, to a Shropshire charity to be named later.

At a member’s specific request, the name of the deserving charity is being kept under wraps until a later date.

And another first for the club will be the Lyneal Trust.

A donation of £500 will benefit 24 elderly and disabled people, including two wheelchair users, to enjoy two narrowboat trips on the canal to Ellesmere.

Members also agreed to donate £250 to the Food Hub’s Big Green Match Fund for a week.

A request from a 14 year old Shropshire student, making a trip to Kenya where she will undertake cultural activities alongside community volunteering projects, was agreed and she will receive £100.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will continue to support the Shrewsbury Colleges Group Star Awards with £600 as well as the Grange School with £1,000 for uniforms as well as a further £500 for Christmas books.

Other recipients include Minsterley Eisteddfod (£400), Barnabas Foodbank (£500), Crucial Crew (£350), and seniors Christmas party (£700).

The club’s financial support to charities and other organisations over the next 12 months will total £5,900.

Rotarian David Morris, president, said today: ‘’This has been a particularly challenging year for us as we have received a record number of applications from charitable organisations both locally and nationally.

“I pay particular tribute to our club treasurer Willie Strachan for his superlative management of our income sources and navigating us through the really difficult funding allocation process.

“His efforts have been truly invaluable in this most difficult of years.”

Anyone wishing to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk