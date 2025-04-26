Interactive dance adventure The Story Detectives comes to Telford & Wrekin Libraries next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking place on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 May, this playful dance performance invites children to join two central characters, Playful and Particular, on an imaginative journey through the library. Along the way, young audiences will explore different types of books, collect letters, solve clues, and dance together to uncover the Most Important Story.

Ideal for children aged 3 to 8 (but fun for all ages), The Story Detectives combines dynamic choreography by award-winning artist Katie Green, original writing by poet Anna Selby, and a dynamic score composed by Max Perryment.

Playful & Particular in The Story Detectives

Led by Artistic Director Katie Green, Made by Katie Green is a contemporary dance company developing new ways of responding to museums, libraries, heritage sites and other extraordinary spaces through dance. Working collaboratively with a range of artists, they create stories that bring the world around us to life in new ways, and engage a broad audience, including those who are new to dance.

Playful & Particular in The Story Detectives

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Katie Green said: “I’m thrilled to be able to bring The Story Detectives to audiences around the country on tour this summer. These performances are the perfect choice for families looking for something creative and different to do and a wonderful opportunity to introduce young people to the joy of dance.”

The performances are free, but booking is highly recommended. Tickets can be reserved at: ticketsource.co.uk/telford-wrekin-libraries

Event Schedule:

Wednesday 28 May : Stirchley Community Library at 10.30am & Madeley Community Library at 2pm

Thursday 29 May: Southwater Library at 10.30am & Wellington Library at 2pm