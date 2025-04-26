Choir’s win for Severn Hospice
Local mixed voice choir ‘Of One Accord’ was delighted to be the winner of the Open Choirs Competition in this year’s Minsterley Eisteddfod. They sang a mixed programme of songs to demonstrate the variety of their repertoire. It ranged from “Bridge over Troubled Waters” to “Chattanooga ChoChoo.” The adjudicator, Mr Trystan Lewis, commented that it was “excellent and musical”.
In addition to the winner’s cup, the choir received a prize of £100, which they will donate to Severn Hospice.
As one member of the choir put it. “We were so proud to win the competition. Knowing our win would also help Severn Hospice was the icing on the cake!”
The choir is always looking for opportunities to sing and raise money for their chosen charity. Further details of how to contact the choir can be found on their website: ofoneaccord.co.uk