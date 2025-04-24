Telford care home residents play their part in designing Bournville Bull for charity art trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

India Wilson, Heritage Officer at Bournville Village Trust invited residents to create designs reflecting what they value most in their communities. The designs, drawn by the residents, will be used by an artist as inspiration to decorate a bull sculpture. The Bournville Bull is closely linked to the legacy of George Cadbury, the founder of the Cadbury chocolate company, who established the Bournville estate as a model village for the people of Birmingham.

Once complete, the bull will be part of a stunning collection of bulls on display across Birmingham this summer, as part of the Bulls in the City art trail in support of Birmingham Hospice.

Maria Armstrong

During the event, India Wilson shared insights into the history of Bournville Village Trust, which has been active for over 125 years, and explained how the bull would symbolise the values of the Bournville estate. India said: “The Bournville bull will reflect the neighbourhoods we work in, such as Shenley, Northfield, Telford, and Lawley, capturing what local people love about where they live.”

Karl Jones, regional manager of Sandstone Care group, said: “It is so satisfying to see our residents make a contribution, in events such as this, which bring outside communities to integrate with our community.”

Maria Armstrong, Activities Coordinator at Telford Hall, said: “The residents had a brilliant time creating their designs. They were also fascinated by India’s talk on Bournville Village Trust, especially learning about the Cadbury chocolate factory, which is such a key part of the Trust’s heritage. It was a wonderful way to bring the community together and engage with local history.”

The completed bull sculptures will be showcased in Birmingham city centre before the larger sculptures are auctioned to raise funds for Birmingham Hospice, ensuring vital care for those in need.