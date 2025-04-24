Shropshire Summit Your Way - MOVE Against Cancer

"This challenge epitomises what ‘moving against cancer’ is all about”, says Fundraising Manager Sophie Mulligan. “The highlight for me will be watching those living with and beyond cancer conquer something they probably once thought was impossible. We want to show that you can live an active and fulfilling life despite a cancer diagnosis and the funds raised from this challenge will help us support more people to do just that". £13,000 was raised on last year’s walk at Edale in the Peak District and the charity is hopeful of exceeding that target.

MOVE Against Cancer’s mission is to support and inspire people to move against cancer. They believe passionately that every individual impacted by cancer should receive the necessary resources and information to engage in and maintain an active lifestyle. MOVE delivers an 8 week online programme for 13-30 year olds diagnosed with cancer and has over 100 5k Your Way support groups across the country, linked to local parkruns. There’s also an abundance of online resources via their website.

High in the hills last year...

Local volunteer Sarah Mawhinney is looking forward to the challenge. “As lead ambassador for the Shrewsbury 5k Your Way group, I am really excited that the MOVE charity challenge will be in Shropshire this year! Having been through cancer treatment myself I know how important it is to be active during and beyond treatment. Not only for physical wellbeing but also for mental health as well.

"The previous challenge walks I have done with MOVE have been immensely fulfilling. Walking with some of the young people who have been through the MOVE Online Programme and hearing their stories has been very humbling. This is a tiny charity with big ambitions. Speaking to those who have benefited from the work MOVE does is a powerful motivator to help with their fundraising. From personal experience I know that our 5k Your Way groups provide valuable support and friendship for our participants. Whichever route people do on the day it will be beautiful and we have to thank our group ambassador Kerry Allison for devising both routes”.

The finish line is in sight!

Oncologist and co-founder of MOVE Against Cancer Dr Lucy Gossage is passionate about the power of movement. “Exercise is arguably the most underused ‘wonder drug’ in the NHS”, she says. As ever Lucy will be taking part in the walk, supporting the team, buzzing with enthusiasm and connecting with everyone around her. It’s one big happy family that’s continuing to grow.

To find out more about MOVE Against Cancer please visit: moveagainstcancer.org/why-we-exist

To donate to the Shropshire Summit Your Way challenge please go to: justgiving.com/campaign/moveshropshiresummityourway